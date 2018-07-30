Police stand outside of the public visitation for Reese Fallon at a funeral home in Toronto, Sunday, July 29, 2018 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

The victims of the deadly shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood were both laid to rest Monday morning.

Funerals were held for 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis, who died last Sunday when a 29-year-old man sprayed bullets down Danforth Avenue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario deputy premier Christine Elliott and Toronto Mayor John Tory were on hand at a funeral home where the service for Fallon is taking place.

The mourners also include groups of teens holding hands and exchanging hugs as they enter the service.

The private service for Kozis is being held at a church in her home city of Markham, Ont.

Neighbours have said that Julianna’s father was among the 13 people injured in the mass shooting, which ended with the death of gunman Faisal Hussain.

In an obituary posted online, Fallon’s family says the recent high school grad and aspiring nurse will be “deeply missed but not forgotten.” At her visitation Sunday, a friend described her as a kind person who “loved to make new friends.”

Fallon was set to attend Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall to study nursing. She was also a member of the Beaches-East York (Toronto) chapter of the Young Liberals, a youth organization for party supporters.

After attending the public funeral at the Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough, Trudeau will visit a parkette on the Danforth that has become a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Greektown shooting.

Related: ‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

Related: Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect described as ‘agitated’

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Sunday shooting

Shots were fired in the 7800-block of 138th Street around 4:30 p.m., police say

UPDATE: One woman dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

After 30 years of volunteering in Surrey, James Good is recognized

‘I was so wonderfully surprised,’ Good said of being named Citizen of the Year

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

City unveiled new rainbow-coloured crosswalk and raised Pride flag at city hall Friday evening

Princess Party returns to White Rock

9th annual event allows youngsters to mingle with ‘royalty’

Sharks you need to know about in B.C. waters

Learn all about the sharks in the Georgia Strait

Woman dies near Squamish

Details few so far as coroner investigates

5 to start your day

A Surrey man allegedly assaulted at the PNE, a woman killed in a crash and more

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress

Thousands more fled their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California.

Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario

Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico

Most Read

l -->