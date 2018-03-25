Two Burnaby teens face drug trafficking charges after fatal overdoses

Saskatoon Police say fentanyl-laced cocaine is causing more and more deaths

Two Burnaby men are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with a series of deadly overdoses in Saskatoon.

Azam Kabani and Shervin Beeharry, both 19, have been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Japmanjot S. Grewal, 21, of Calgary, has also been charged.

According to Saskatoon Police, the charges are connected to a March 11 public safety advisory where police warned people to stay away from dealers going by the names “Lil Joe” or “Joe Bro,” as well as anyone using the phone number 306-881-7300. Police said that any cocaine purchased from the dealers might be laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl.

The public advisory came after police investigated six overdoses within 24 hours.

Two people died and a third was unresponsive and receiving medical treatment in hospital.

