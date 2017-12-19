The Needles ferry station. (Wikipedia)

Two dead after murder-suicide in Needles, B.C.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Two men are dead after a murder-suicide shooting in a small community in rural B.C. on Monday night

Police say they were called to the community of Needles, on the west shore of the Arrow Lakes, after receiving reports of shots being fired.

“On attendance, Nakusp RCMP officers secured the scene and based on their observations awaited the arrival of the [Southeast District] SED Emergency Response Team,” police said a news release.

Officers entered two neighbouring houses and found a deceased man in each location. One was 83 and the other 58 years old, RCMP said.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say they’re not looking for further suspects at this time. RCMP have been in contact with the next of kin.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and BC Coroners are investigating the men’s deaths.

No further information is being released by RCMP.

Needles is located about 60 kilometres south of Nakusp, B.C.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Father of man found dead in South Surrey park ‘still trying to find out what happened’
Next story
Teachers from Maple Ridge voice support for SOGI

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Valley West Hawks lose top scorer ahead of international tournament

Leading point-getter Arshdeep Bains joins WHL’s Rebels for rest of season

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

This is Power’s 20th year of filling stocking for those in both Victoria and the Fraser Valley

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

PHOTOS+VIDEO: Surrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donations

250-300 volunteers helped wrap gifts at North Surrey Secondary on Sunday

5 to start your day

Snow blankets Lower Mainland, verdict expected in ex-RCMP sex assault trial and more

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw up to half a foot of snow

Most Read