Two people stabbed on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

One man has been arrested following an early morning stabbing on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
A 49-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were found injured at Princess Avenue and Powell Street just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said in a news release,
The pair was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man. No details on whether the accused or victims knew each other.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.