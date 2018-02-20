Two people stabbed on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and faces possible charges

One man has been arrested following an early morning stabbing on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A 49-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were found injured at Princess Avenue and Powell Street just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said in a news release,

The pair was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man. No details on whether the accused or victims knew each other.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tenants, owners clash at hearing over Langley manufactured home park
Next story
B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyer tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Whalley cadets fundraising in Surrey this weekend

Dollars raised are more important than ever, with 767 Dearman Squadron on the hunt for a new home

Tenants, owners clash at hearing over Langley manufactured home park

Tenants want more protection for their homes.

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

BC Budget: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B housing investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. BUDGET: Surpluses predicted for three years

Tax revenues up, ICBC losses weigh heavily on provincial books

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Claim dimissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Mother of Lisa Dudley, shot in her home along with her partner, had alleged negligence

B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

BC Hydro is reporting a 10 per cent increase in the energy demand in the last two days

COLUMN: Benning stands firm on Gudbranson, will keep him with Canucks until 2021

Canucks opt to not trade the 26-year-old defenseman, but sign him to multi-year deal

Family appeals for information on one-year anniversary of killing

Satkar Sidhu, 23, was gunned down in Abbotsford in February 2017

Most Read

l -->