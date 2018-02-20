Two people stabbed on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and faces possible charges

One man has been arrested following an early morning stabbing on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A 49-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were found injured at Princess Avenue and Powell Street just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said in a news release,

The pair was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man. No details on whether the accused or victims knew each other.

