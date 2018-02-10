VIDE): Two seriously injured in Langley motor vehicle crash

Car slammed into parked pickup truck

Two people suffered serious injuries when one vehicle slammed head-on into another, stationary, vehicle in Aldergrove shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday.

The collision happened near 273 Street and 29 Avenue.

The crash involved a Mitsubishi Lancer and a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Both people in the car were trapped and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free them.

One person suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital in grave condition.

The other suffered serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance.

More to come.

– with files from Shane MacKichan


Two people were sent to hospital after a collision in Aldergrove. Shane MacKichan photo

