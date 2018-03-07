Two Surrey men charged with murder in 2016 death of Vancouver man

Gage Edward McPake and Cody David Stuive have each been charged with second-degree murder

Vancouver Police are investigating the incident. Commons Wikimedia Vancouver Police say two Surrey men have been charged with murder in the 2016 death of 40-year-old Christopher Kwik. (Commons Wikimedia)

SURREY — Two Surrey men have been charged with murder in the 2016 death of 40-year-old Christopher Kwik, Vancouver Police announced Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to a Granville Street apartment near West Broadway shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2016, after Kwik’s body was discovered.

Gage Edward McPake and Cody David Stuiver, both residents of Surrey, have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder. Vancouver Police say McPake was arrested in January and Stuiver was arrested on Tuesday (March 6).

“Homicide investigations are complex and often require a lot of time to piece together,” says Constable Jason Doucette, VPD.

“These charges should send a clear message to those involved in serious crimes. Just because some time has passed, the police are still working to hold you accountable.”



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter