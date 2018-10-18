Two-thirds Metro Vancouverites support Surrey light rail: poll

$1.65 billion line is scheduled to open in 2024

Two-thirds of Metro Vancouverites support the incoming light rail project in Surrey, a survey released Thursday by Research Co. suggests.

Researchers spoke to 635 people in early October and found that 34 per cent strongly supported the Newton-Guildford line and another 34 per cent moderately supported it.

TransLink’s $1.65-billion 10.5-kilometre light rail line would connect Newton to City Centre via King George Boulevard, and City Centre to Guildford via 104th Avenue, as part of phase one that was “officially launched” by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early September. The line would open by 2024.

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How do candidates form their opinions on transit in Surrey?

Support for light rail grew as people got older, with 40 per cent of baby boomers supporting the line compared to just 27 per cent of millennials.

NDP, Liberal and Green party voters were almost equally in favour of the line, with the NDP support slightly ahead at 37 per cent.

READ MORE: TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

More than 80 per cent of those surveyed like the idea of the $2.83 billion SkyTrain Millennium Line Broadway extension.

The survey found that support for that line was highest from millennials at 60 per cent and lowest among baby boomer at 44 per cent.

And while Metro Vancouverites liked the current Millennium line extension, nearly 90 per cent were in favour of pushing that line all the way to the University of B.C. campus.

Support for that was highest among millennials 61 per cent and again lowest from baby boomers at 51 per cent.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Early morning fire impacts Delta gas station
Next story
Pedestrian hit and killed in Vancouver

Just Posted

Two-thirds Metro Vancouverites support Surrey light rail: poll

$1.65 billion line is scheduled to open in 2024

Man on scooter seriously injured in Surrey crash, police say

It happened at Green Timbers Way and 140th Avenue on Oct. 17

Early morning fire impacts Delta gas station

The Husky station on Scott Road was in flames around 2 a.m. Thursday morning

Surrey’s advance polling numbers almost doubled

This year 22,185 advance ballots were cast compared to 11,747 in the 2014 civic election

South Surrey pair join ‘Operation Rainbow’ on medical trip to India

Gary Hanney, Mandy Hadikin among group aiming to help youth in need

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Pedestrian hit and killed in Vancouver

Police said in a statement that the man was crossing mid-block near Ross Street on SE Marine Drive just after 6 a.m

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

Most Read

l -->