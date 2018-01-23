Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Ron Yoong, owner of Penang Restaurant, says work that got underway Monday morning is impacting his and other businesses along Russell Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Business owners along a stretch of White Rock’s Russell Avenue are expressing frustration this week, after parking in front of, and access to, their storefronts was unexpectedly blocked by a drilling crew.

“They said they’re going to be here for the whole week, and the City of White Rock provided no notice at all,” Ron Yoong, owner of Penang Restaurant, said Tuesday afternoon, above the roar of equipment stationed immediately outside of his establishment.

Yoong said crews set up along the block early Monday, with cones and signage restricting parking on either side of Russell Avenue, between Johnston Road and Goggs Avenue, until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, trucks and equipment lined the south side of Russell, and a parking lot immediately behind Time II Dryclean was blocked to the public; yellow caution tape encompassed the sidewalk, and signage directed pedestrians to walk on the north side of the street.

A worker at the site directed inquiries to officials at Parsons Corporation. According to the company’s website, the Langley-based firm is an “engineering, construction, technical and professional services team… focusing on infrastructure, defense, security and construction.”

A Parsons representative was not immediately available to speak with Peace Arch News. Asked how long the work was expected to continue, the worker said a road permit had been issued for the entire week.

City of White Rock officials were also not immediately able to confirm what the work was about, although communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi said she had been told that Imperial was doing some checking of their property. (The lot at the northeast corner of Johnston Road and Russell Avenue used to be home to a gas station.)

Yoong said that if the noise and fumes don’t abate, he may close his business during the lunch hour.

Jessica Sandhu from the nearby White Rock Supermarket said her family’s business has also been impacted.

“Usually, this time of day we’re really busy,” she told PAN.

Sandhu said they, too, were not warned the work would be taking place.

“Even if they have a permit, they should have asked,” she said.

Across the street, 49th Parallel Pharmacy & Medical Clinic owner Vishal Trevedi said the noise, air pollution and parking loss was causing issues for his business as well, which he said was “so quiet” as a result of the work.

“A few of our patients complained,” he added, noting many who visit the clinic have mobility issues.

Trevedi said he hoped the work was not related to any plans for a highrise in the area.

“Why should everybody else pay for that?” he said.

More to come…

Trucks and equipment line Russell Avenue Tuesday afternoon. (Tracy Holmes photo)