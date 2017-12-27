(Surrey RCMP)

Unsolved Cloverdale armed robbery Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the Week’

Man allegedly robbed Cloverdale convenience store at knifepoint in November

Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week” is the alleged armed robbery of a Cloverdale convenience store that occurred in mid-November.

The weekly fan-out service works to gather public assistance in identifying individuals suspected of committing crimes. Anonymous tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 reward upon arrest and charge of a suspect.

The Crime of the Week for Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 is an early morning Cloverdale robbery that occurred more than a month ago.

In a media release on Dec. 11, Surrey RCMP said that a convenience store located in the 17600-block of 60th Avenue was robbed at 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 12.

The suspect allegedly threatened store staff with a knife during the robbery. No one was hurt in the incident.

Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit is leading the investigation and officers have released stills from the store’s surveillance video to see if the public can assist in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” Caucasian man in his twenties. He is 190 lbs, with a “stocky build.” On the security tape he appears wearing a red baseball cap, a red and black checkered shirt and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who might have any information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


(Surrey RCMP)

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr
Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

