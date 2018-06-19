VIDEO: BC Housing provides update as homeless move into Surrey modular homes

In all, 160 people are being moved from Surrey streets and shelters into temporary modular suites

Surrey’s Public Safety Director Terry Waterhouse outside of modular housing for the homeless in Whalley, which are opening this week. (Photo: Amy Reid)

SURREY — Homeless people are being moved into 160 units of modular housing in Whalley this week.

The moves began this morning and were expected to wrap up Thursday, according to BC Housing.

By BC Housing’s count, 173 people live along the infamous stretch of road. That’s in addition to those staying at four shelters in the area, including Gateway, Parkway, Boulevard and Guildford shelters.

135A is mostly quiet at the moment as some are being moved into modular homes today. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/24kBm1jf86 — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) June 19, 2018

But BC Housing says everyone along 135A Street will be offered a warm place to sleep at night this week, whether it’s in one of the new 160 modular homes or in a shelter.

“We’re pretty confident that everyone will accept,” said Brenda Prosken, BC Housing’s regional director, during the media tour.

The people moving into modular suites have been chosen through “thorough, thoughtful assessments,” Prosken said.

135A Street closed to vehicle traffic, say officers, as homeless are moved into modular homes starting today. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/xVzdJWeJGW — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) June 19, 2018

The dozens of new units are spread over three sites the City of Surrey is leasing in Whalley, at 10662 King George Blvd., 13550 105th Ave. and 13425 107A Ave. Each building will be have two employees working 24/7, run by Lookout Housing & Health Society.

In all, the provincial government is allocating approximately $15.8 million to the project, and $1 million in operating funding per site, per year.

