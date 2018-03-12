Abbotsford Police officers check out a vehicle involved in a pedestrian-related crash Monday morning on Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

UPDATE: Kids, ages 2 and 5, grandmother struck by car

Two taken by air ambulance following collision on Monday in Abbotsford

Two children, ages 2 and 5, and their grandmother, in her 60s, were rushed to hospital this morning (Monday) after being struck by a vehicle in west Abbotsford.

The trio were struck by a Toyota Yaris on Ridgeview Drive just east of Townline Road at about 8:15 a.m.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the grandmother and the five-year-old were transported to hospital via two air ambulances that landed at and departed from a field in the nearby Eugene Reimer Middle School. The pair sustained serious injuries, she said.

The two-year-old was transported with relatively minor injuries by ground ambulance.

Bird said the driver of the Toyota remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Abbotsford Police Department (APD) general investigation officers, collision reconstructionists, and patrol division officers are all now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 605-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Police, ambulance and fire crews were on the scene of a pedestrian-related crash on Monday morning on Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
