UPDATE: Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

The death of a 38-year-old Fernie man at Elkview Operations, Sunday, remains under investigation. File photo

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

Update: Monday, 10 a.m.

A 38-year-old Fernie man was killed after colliding with a fully loaded dump truck at Elkview Operations, according to the RCMP.

On Sunday morning just after 10:30 a.m., Elk Valley RCMP was called to a report of a two-vehicle collision at Teck Coal’s Elkview Mine in Sparwood.

Upon arrival, police learned that a pickup truck had collided with a fully loaded dump truck, and that the driver of the pickup truck was critically injured and did not survive. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Elk Valley RCMP continues to investigate the incident and the circumstances which led to the collision.

Sunday: 5 p.m.

Teck is reporting that a vehicle collision occurred at Elkview Operations this morning, resulting in the death of an employee.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time, November 18.

Elkview Operations is located three kilometres east of Sparwood in southeastern British Columbia.

“This is a tragic incident and our most sincere condolences go out to the employee’s loved ones and co-workers,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal.

“We are conducting a full investigation of this incident to identify the cause and prevent a reoccurrence.”

Appropriate authorities, including the RCMP and B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources, have been notified and an investigation into the incident is now underway.

According to a press release by Teck, no other employees were injured, and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

