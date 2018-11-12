UPDATE: Man, 19, dies following shooting in Abbotsford

Victim was airlifted to hospital Monday afternoon, but died shortly afterwards

Emergency crews and a heavy police presence are on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon at Ross and Simpson roads in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A 19-year-old man has died following a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the area of Ross and Simpson roads in westAbbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said reports of shots fired came in at around 3;30 p.m., and police who arrived at the scenefound an injured man. He was transported to hospital by air ambulance, but died shortly afterwards.

Officers with the Abbotsford Police major crime unit, patrol division, gang crime unit and forensic identification unit remain onscene Monday night as they collect evidence and speak to witnesses, Bird said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will now be leading the investigation. No further details have been released atthis time, including the identity of the victim.

The shooting took place near Ross Road Elementary, but schools in the district were closed for the day to commemorateRemembrance Day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the third Abbotsford-related shooting death since Oct. 3. On that day, Varinderpal Gill, 19, of Abbotsford was fatally shotwhile in a car at The Junction Mall parking lot in Mission.

Then, on Oct. 18, Mandeep Grewal was gunned down at the CIBC bank at South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford.

