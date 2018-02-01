A pickup truck has hit a bus stop in Maple Ridge at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Mary Robson photo)

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

A woman and child are being taken to hospital after trying to get out of the way of a pickup truck that hit a bus stop Thursday at a Maple Ridge mall.

According to a family member, the mother threw her six-year-old son out of the path of the vehicle, at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street.

The mother sustained a broken leg, the family member said. The boy has a bump on his head.

Both are being taken to hospital. They are from Mission.

Multiple ambulances responded. There may be other injuries.

Bystanders said the black Dodge Ram went through the drive-through of the McDonalds restaurant at the mall, smashing the guard rails, and also hit a white Mazda sedan parked in the parking lot before smashing into the bus stop.

Bystanders also said the male driver waited in the truck until police arrived. The suspect was seen handcuffed in the back of a police car.

More to come

 

