Ironworkers Memorial Bridge (Wikimedia Commons)

Upgrades coming to Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial bridges

Improvements follow 2015 review after number of changes to national standards for bridges, vessels

Expect construction work on the Lions Gate and Ironworkers Memorial bridges as crews work to prevent accidents involving ships.

The upgrades follow a 2015 review of both bridges stemming from updates to the national bridge design code and changes in the kinds of vessels operating in the Burrard Inlet, the transportation ministry said Thursday.

On the Lions Gate Bridge, built in 1938, existing concrete collar protection at the base of the south tower will be enhanced with an in-water rock-fill berm to match its north tower.

The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, built in 1960, will receive steel barriers to protect the trusses, while in-water deflection structures will also be installed.

The release did not say when the construction will get underway or how much the upgrades will cost.

