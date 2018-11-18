Vancouver Police look for man in connection to ‘sexually motivated’ assault

Woman says man followed her into an apartment building

Vancouver Police are looking for this man as a person of interest in an assault Saturday. (VPD)

Vancouver Police are looking for a man in connection to an assault in the city’s West End early Saturday morning.

A woman told police that an unknown man had followed her into an apartment building on Bute Street near Pendrell Street and then attacked her just before 3 a.m.

Police believe the assault was sexually motivated.

The man, who police say is a person of interest, is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with a slim build, short dark hair and dark facial stubble. He was wearing a burgundy toque, a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and possibly walked with a limp.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call police at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.