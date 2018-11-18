Vancouver Police are looking for this man as a person of interest in an assault Saturday. (VPD)

Vancouver Police look for man in connection to ‘sexually motivated’ assault

Woman says man followed her into an apartment building

Vancouver Police are looking for a man in connection to an assault in the city’s West End early Saturday morning.

A woman told police that an unknown man had followed her into an apartment building on Bute Street near Pendrell Street and then attacked her just before 3 a.m.

Police believe the assault was sexually motivated.

The man, who police say is a person of interest, is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with a slim build, short dark hair and dark facial stubble. He was wearing a burgundy toque, a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and possibly walked with a limp.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call police at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

