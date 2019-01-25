(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Vancouver police officer charged after pedestrian hit

Const. Andrew Peters is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after an on-duty crash with a pedestrian a year ago.

The charge against Const. Andrew Peters was announced Friday by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, a man suffered serious injuries after being struck by an unmarked police vehicle along Knight Street on Jan. 6, 2018.

The IIO forwarded its report on the incident to Crown counsel in November, saying charges should be considered.

Peters is expected to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on Feb. 7.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
