Officers were able to confirm shots had been fired, but no suspect or victims were located

Vancouver police were investigating reports of shots fired just after midnight Friday.

The incident happened behind the No. 5 Orange strip club at Main Street and Powell, police said in a news release. Officers did not find any suspects or victims.

Police said based on the information collected, it does not appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

