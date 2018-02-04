UPDATE: Hwy. 5 reopens after bus spinout sends one to hospital

Accident occurred at Mine Creek between Merritt and Hope

UPDATE 1 p.m.: DriveBC reports that Hwy. 5 has been reopened northbound at Hope.

One person has been sent to hospital in stable condition after a crash involving a tour bus on Hwy. 5 Sunday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that paramedics responded to a crash involving a tour bus south of Merritt and that crews are still on scene helping bus passengers.

Earlier Sunday morning, DriveBC reported that Hwy. 5 was closed northbound at Hope following a vehicle incident at Mine Creek

The Kamscan Twitter account said the closure is due to a crash on Highway 5 near the Coldwater Interchange, later tweeting a screen grab of a Facebook post with a photo of the incident.

“Crash on the coq. Sheet of ice with rain on top. Was literally sideways trying to get stopped. No sand of course,” Adam Rhodes’ Facebook post reads.

In a brief conversation with Black Press, Rhodes said it appeared the bus got turned around on the icy highway, moving backwards before hitting the ditch, causing the bus to whip around another 180 degrees.

RCMP have not yet returned a call for comment.

More to come.

Mine Creek. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Hwy. 5 reopens after bus spinout sends one to hospital

