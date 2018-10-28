Brent Holmgren photo

Coquihalla grinds to a halt as snowfall warning, vehicle incident ties up highway

The incident has affected northbound traffic

If you are heading to the Coquihalla Highway, be sure to have your snow tires on and be prepared.

Traffic is currently moving at a glacial pace on the snow covered pavement.

The snow is affecting traffic near the snow sheds, drivers on the road have reported that cars are sliding on the snow.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the stretch of Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt.

The agency said five to 10 centimetres of snow have already fallen near the Coquihalla Summit, an amount that could double later Sunday.

Drive B.C. has reported a vehicle incident northbound that has the road closed. There is an assessment in progress but no further information is available at this time.

