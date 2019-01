Surrey Fire Service responded to the collision on the 19500-block of 60 Avenue

Surrey Fire Service and emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover in Surrey Saturday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., crews responded to a vehicle collision, involving two pick-up trucks, on the 19500-block of 60 Avenue, near the Langley border.

Police and firefighters arrived to find one vehicle lying on its side in the middle of the road.

A witness on scene said an occupant of one of the vehicle’s fled the scene on foot.

