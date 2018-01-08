(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Victim of ‘suspicious death’ in Cloverdale remains unidentified, cause of death unknown

‘The risk to the public, if any, remains unknown,’ says IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team continues to investigate the suspicious death that occurred early Sunday morning in the 17800 block of 64 Avenue in Cloverdale.

Corporal Meghan Foster said in a press release that the male victim’s name could not be released “as investigators are working to confirm his identity.”

“Pending the identification, a priority of our investigation will be to locate and notify his family,” she said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after reports of a Saturday night shooting in the 17800 block of 64 Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park.

When RCMP arrived at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, they found an unresponsive male victim in a nearby residence. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey RCMP closed off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street for hours while they investigated.

The cause of death is still unclear, but “foul play is suspected,” according to IHIT.

“Until more facts are established, the risk to the public, if any, remains unknown,” stated the media release issued Monday afternoon.

The investigation remains in its early stages and an autopsy will be required to determine the cause of death. IHIT continues to work with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS .


