VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

A video of Burnaby Mounties being shouted at on Halloween night has received nearly 40,000 views and hundreds of comments since being posted online on Nov. 1.

The video shows a group of men shouting and swearing at Burnaby police officers as they respond to calls of fireworks.

“For us? Ten f***king cops cars just for us?” a man is heard shouting.

In the footage, police are shown asking if the fireworks have stopped.

In Burnaby, it is legal to set off fireworks on private property on Halloween. The city does have excessive noise and disturbance bylaws, although it’s unclear from the video what exactly the officers are saying.

Burnaby RCMP have not yet returned a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator
Next story
Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Just Posted

Surrey trucking couple wins another round against Volvo in court

Judge found crash left driver ‘a shadow of his former self physically, emotionally and socially’

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

‘Fact vs. fiction’ media panel discussion coming to North Delta library

Event to help Deltans increase their knowledge and support their critical thinking skills

Surrey RCMP make dial-a-dope busts

The Surrey RCMP seized a couple of vehicles, drugs and arrested two suspected drug traffickers

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Most Read

l -->