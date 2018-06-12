UPDATE: Langley Hwy. 1 overpass hit twice in less than 24 hours

A container truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass across Highway 1 early this morning in Langley, in what was the second of two similar collisions at the same location in less than 14 hours.

The crumpled container blocked one lane of traffic eastbound, backing up vehicles as far as 200 Street from about 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

A few hours earlier, Langley RCMP reported a semi truck was transporting a bobcat with a raised boom about 3:30 p.m. Monday when the boom hit the Glover overpass.

Damage was reportedly minor, but a concrete chip flew off the overpass and damaged the windshield of another vehicle.

The road was quickly cleared, police said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in either incident.

Damage to the overpass appeared minor after both collisions, and it remained open to traffic.

