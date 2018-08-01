A dump truck was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning on McKee Road in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Dump truck catches on fire in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Wednesday morning on McKee Road

Crews were called out this morning (Wednesday) for a dump truck on fire on McKee Road.

The incident took place at about 8:15 a.m. near Ledgeview Golf Golf Club. The engine of the truck was fully engulfed.

Nobody was injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

Traffic in the area was down to one lane.

No further details are available at this time.

 

A dump truck fire took place Wednesday morning on McKee Road in Abbotsford. (Alana Green photo)

Fire crews clean up after a dump truck’s engine overheated and caught fire, fully engulfing the engine and the cab of the truck. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside
Next story
At least five of seven 2018 Surrey homicide victims were shot

Just Posted

‘Huge disappointment’ leads to Peninsula rail-relocation forum

Rail relocation to be focus of citizens meeting after White Rock mayor reacts to federal discussion

White Rock candidates stumped on who’s paying for ratings poll

Speculation is on Coalition, but Sinclair says she has no idea and other incumbents remain mum

Surrey acquiring properties to expand Holland Park

City of Surrey now has 13 of the 15 properties it wants, south of the park

Surrey Refugee Youth Team seeks new members

The team was created by the Surrey Local Immigrant Partnerhip in 2017

Two White Rock RCMP officers assaulted

Officers not yet back to work Tuesday

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

High E. coli levels prompt warnings at several beaches around Metro Vancouver

Whytecliff, Ambleside and Sandy Cove beaches in West Vancouver some off limits due to high levels

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Suspect sought in Richmond Stanley Cup brawl

A man was hit with a chair at a pub in June

VIDEO: Dump truck catches on fire in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Wednesday morning on McKee Road

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

Most Read

l -->