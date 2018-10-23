VIDEO: Fire destroys historic small-town B.C. restaurant

Two people were injured as fire ripped through the Hedley restaurant around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday

Two people were injured as a fire ripped through one of the oldest buildings in Hedley, a former gold mining town between Princeton and Keremeos just off Highway 3, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Hitching Post a popular restaurant for locals and tourists alike was reduced to rubble by the blaze. Bystanders told the Review the couple who owned the restaurant had to jump from a second floor window. The couple bought the restaurant about six months ago and lived on the second floor. They were transported to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries were unknown at the time of this post.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. and was fully engulfed by the time fire crews attended. Residents of the small town were woken by the sound of the community’s fire alarm and at least four large explosions.

A large orange glow could be seen out of town as the flames reached heights as tall as a hydro pole.

The Hedley Volunteer Fire department worked the fire for hours. Mutual aid was not called in. The crew was able to contain the fire so no other structures sustained serious damage. The siding on the closest neighbour, just a few feet away from the blaze, was melted but otherwise not damaged.

The heat from the fire was so intense it could be felt across the street. Crews doused the side of the Hedley Inn across the street to ensure it did not catch fire.

Hydro was cut to several of the homes on Scott Avenue.

The Hitching Post building was built in 1903 as a one floor building. Soon a second story was added and used as a Masonic dance hall. Over the years the main floor has served the community as the Hedley Trading Co. & Mining Supplies and Collens Department Store before sitting empty for several decades. The building was fixed up in the 1970s and turned into a restaurant first opening under the name the Golden Nickel. For a time the building was used as a private club for the One Way Foundation and then reopened as a restaurant under the name the Hitching Post.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Vancouver mayoral hopeful admits defeat, congratulates winner Kennedy Stewart
Next story
Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Kishan Gopal, 15, was last seen at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17, in the 1900-block of King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP say teenager stabbed after ‘dispute’

Police say suspect and other youth fled the scene before officers arrived, near 147th Street and 83rd Avenue

Delta police called to alleged gunman incident at Delta Rise

Police searched the building for the suspect, but couldn’t find him

Surrey business groups dig in heels on LRT

Mayor-elect Doug McCallum and his coalition aim to cancel LRT in favour of extending SkyTrain

New faces on Surrey council: Who they are and how they got here

The council includes seven of eight candidates who ran with Doug McCallum-led Safe Surrey Coalition

SLIDESHOW: White Rock Pumpkin Run raises $40K

Families dressed in Halloween costumes for annual event

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Province tables bill that would generate an extra $10 million each year

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->