UPDATE: Surrey crews still battling ‘hot spots’ at business park fire

A witness at the scene says 30 firefighters were called in to battle the early morning blaze in Newton

A fire broke out at a Surrey strip mall in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 14. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY – Firefighters were called in to battle a large fire at a business park in Surrey early Wednesday morning.

It started around 1 a.m. in the 12900-block of 80th Avenue.

A witness at the scene said several businesses in the two-storey building are affected, and more than 30 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze.

At 8:30 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Jason Cairney told the Now-Leader there are still one or two trucks on scene managing “hot spots” in the roof area.

It’s been a difficult fire to knock down, said Cairney.

“It gets stubborn when it gets into these roof structures. It’s hard to get at the place that’s burning at times, and there’s a lot of construction material,” he explained. “It’s pretty labour intensive work.”

Cairney said the unit of origin, and one or two beside it, have been affected by the fire, and “there could be some affectedness on other buildings based on the roof and where the fire travelled and what we’ve had to do to get at it.”

Footage from the scene shows large amounts of thick smoke billowing out the front of the building and flames shooting out the top.

During their efforts to put out the fire, firefighters appear to be cutting open a door to gain access to one of the businesses, On Side Restoration.

Cairney couldn’t identify the main businesses affected, because the “sign is all burnt off,” but did say it’s somewhere in the middle of the building.

At 6:37 a.m., Surrey’s Traffic Management Centre tweeted that 80th Avenue remained closed between 128th and 129th Streets.

No injuries have been reported.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish
Next story
Six people charged, $300,000 in fentanyl, heroin seized in drug bust

Just Posted

Six people charged, $300,000 in fentanyl, heroin seized in drug bust

Five Surrey residents and one Chilliwack resident face multiple counts of drug trafficking

UPDATE: Surrey crews still battling ‘hot spots’ at business park fire

A witness at the scene says 30 firefighters were called in to battle the early morning blaze in Newton

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

Pitbull attacks, kills mini-poodle in White Rock

The city says the pitbull was voluntarily euthanized by its owner

White Rock prepares for $1m gateway

Council endorses staff recommendations for funding, design process

One in custody following theft from South Surrey grocery store

RCMP make arrest on 24 Avenue, east of King George Boulevard

RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

Man is in hospital in critical condition and police watchdog has been called in

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

5 to start your day

Father of missing B.C. climber says he has died, a fire in a Surrey strip mall and more

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

Most Read

l -->