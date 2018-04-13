Lougheed Highway is closed between 216th and 222nd streets. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

UPDATE: Mother identified as pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway

RCMP looking for witnesses, including dash-cam footage.

The woman killed in a hit-and-run incident along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge late Thursday was a mother who loved animals.

Tassis Vix, 31, worked as a veterinarian assistant at Haney Animal Hospital since it opened 15 years ago, said. Dr. Bhupinder Johar.

She leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, as well as a pet dog.

Johar said Vix was a well liked by all.

“She was like a family member to us.”

He said Vix would often help clients find services if they had difficulty with vet expenses.

“She was very nice and kind to everyone.”

Johar said Vix loved animals and in the past owned snakes and an iguana.

He was shocked and heart-broken to hear of her passing, but didn’t know much about the hit-and-run, adding only that Vix lived in the area where it occurred.

“We can pray for her. Rest in peace.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident – in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway around 9:55 p.m. – including those with dashboard cameras and may have video of the incident or the aftermath.

Police have not identified the person struck, but that the person was struck by a vehicle travelling west.

“The vehicle did not remain in the area and the female tragically died at the scene,” according to Sgt. Michelle Luca.

Police shut down the highway between 216th and 222nd streets overnight while conducting the investigation.

A coroner’s van attended and a body was removed from the north side of the highway on the westbound lanes at approximately 219th Street at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The highway re-opened just before 11 a.m.

Maple Ridge resident Anthony Slater lives nearby and said he a heard a noise on the highway at about 10:30 p.m.

“I didn’t really think much about it.”

Police showed up about 10 minutes later and he saw officers searching on the road. Several pedestrians have have been struck on that part of the highway.

Three years ago, in April 2015, a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 21700-block of Lougheed.

In June 2013, a 17-year-old was hit by an eastbound RCMP cruiser around 12:30 a.m., while crossing Lougheed Highway, just east of 216th Street. He was seriously injured in the crash. The police car did not have its lights and sirens activated at the time of the accident.

In April 2012, a teen was hit while walking across Lougheed Highway. The 14-year-boy was crossing the highway, near 210th Street, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

In 2010, two pedestrians were killed in two separate accidents on the same stretch.

• Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Previous story
Surrey school district looking at $8.5M bill for portables this year

Just Posted

Surrey school district looking at $8.5M bill for portables this year

Trustee says provincial funding won’t cover new costs district facing, including portables, education assistants and more

Second chance at life was appreciated by White Rock family

Rick Saunders received ‘gift’ of a double-lung transplant five years ago

Dueling pianos, ‘Country Nights’ new to Elements Casino, with classic rock to come

‘We recently decided to up the ante on live entertainment,’ says GM of Cloverdale facility

‘Enough is enough on 24 Avenue’

Surrey council tells developer to cut commercial component for east Grandview proposal

Electric vehicles gaining traction in community and across B.C.

New charging station added to South Surrey

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Former student allegedly calls in threat to Fraser Valley university campus

RCMP ERT unit descends on UFV in Chilliwack; suspect arrested later at home

Entertainers bring cheer to B.C. hospital’s convalescent care facility

Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation a longtime supporter of Langley Memorial Hospital

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Most Read

l -->