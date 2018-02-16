VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Groundwork for the new $10.4 million four-level parkade at Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street was underway Friday morning.

White Rock council voted to award the first contract for construction of the city’s controversial waterfront parkade Jan. 29. Council voted 6-1 to award the first tender package to Jacob Bros. Construction at the bid price of $4,153,077.

The project is one of many construction developments currently taking place throughout the city.

Friday, construction crews were working at the Deals World property (1350 Johnston Rd.) which is to be the site of a 12-storey mixed-use highrise development.

Across the street from Deals World, Bosa Properties contractors were making way for two towers, 14- and 17-storeys high, to be built on the former White Rock Hillcrest Mall property.

On the waterfront, a block south of the parkade site, contractors and surveyors were working on the Memorial Park upgrade project, located near the White Rock pier.

Last month, an area of archeological significance was located at the site. Semiahmoo First Nation councillor Joanne Charles told Peace Arch News that part of a shell midden was found at the southeast end of the site, below the washrooms and adjacent to the stairway.

A news release from the city last month noted that the discovery is being investigated.

A request for an update of the project, made by PAN to the city Tuesday, has yet to receive a response.

Further north, in uptown White Rock, two cranes can be spotted at the entrance to the city at North Bluff Road and Johnston Road, for the 23-storey PARC Retirement Living residence tower.

A section of George Street was blocked to traffic Friday as crews continued to build the 202-unit tower, which will offer independent-living rental accommodation for seniors.