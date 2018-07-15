VIDEO: Man climbs crane in Abbotsford

A man decided to climb a large crane last night in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services were called to assist the Abbotsford Police Department with a possible intoxicated man that was hanging from a large crane on Gladwin Road at around 10 p.m. last night.

When they arrived they found a man eight to 10 stories up climbing around the outside of the crane and listening to music.At one point the man hung upside down on the outside of the crane.

The man eventually slid down to the ground and tried to run. Police deployed pepper spray and bean bag rounds. AFRS members decontaminated the man and he was taken to hospital for evaluation.

More to come.