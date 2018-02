Vehicle crashed into a pole near the 9400-block of 140 Street Friday evening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

The evening snowfall was likely a contributing factor in multiple vehicle collisions Friday evening.

A tractor trailer unit reportedly jackknifed and crashed through a centre barrier eastbound on Highway 1 before the 192 Street overpass Friday evening. There were no injuries.

Another collision was reported after a vehicle crashed into a pole near the 9400-block of 140 Street that same evening. The driver had to be extricated by firefighters, non-life-threatening injuries reported.

