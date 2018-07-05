VIDEO: Nearly 80 cars vandalized in Vancouver’s west side

Investigators say smiley faces and letters were etched into cars

One of nearly 80 cars vandalized in Vancouver over the past few months. (Vancouver Police handout)

Police are on the hunt for those responsible for vandalizing nearly 80 cars on Vancouver’s west side over the past few months.

Owners have told police that various designs, including “Z”, “M” and smiling faces have been etched into car paint. Soft-top roofs have been slashed and some car emblems stolen.

Police say the vandalism has happened in the Kitsilano, Dunbar and Kerrisdale neighbourhoods. The last reports were this past weekend in Dunbar, when several cars had their paint scratched.

“I can’t imagine the frustration these owners are going to. They’re parking their cars at their homes, they’re not doing anything wrong,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. There’s no rhyme or reason. There’s nothing being stolen.”

Investigators have found security footage of one person damaging a parked car on May 31, near West 12 and MacDonald Street.

The video shows the suspect concealing his identity while scratching the paint and cutting the roof of a convertible.

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam video who was driving in the area of West 37 Avenue and MacKenzie Street between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. this past Monday to speak with police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-717-0613 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

