B.C. Politics

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

A new wave of anti-pipeline protests are underway and organizers say demonstrations will continue all week, as Kinder Morgan prepares to log trees near its Burnaby facility.

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the terminal Saturday morning, before stopping outside the entrance to the Kinder Morgan facility.

Yesterday, a woman was arrested by Burnaby RCMP after attaching herself to Kinder Morgan equipment.

The protests come just a few days after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Trans Mountain an indefinite injunction against protesters, setting a five-metre minimum distance.

Protect the Inlet organizers said in a statement Saturday that they’re hoping to hold off Kinder Morgan construction until March 26, when migratory birds in the region are expected to begin nesting. This would mean the oil transport company has to wait until August to finish cutting down the trees, organizers said.

“Peaceful resistance has been a cornerstone of change across the world for decades, and it will continue to be so,” Greenpeace Canada’s Mike Hudema said in a news release Saturday.

Construction is expected to last until December 2020, according to Trans Mountain.

