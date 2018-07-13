First responders attend to the scene of a motorcycle crash at South Parallel Road on Friday evening. (Kevin MacDonald)

VIDEO: One dead in Abbotsford motorcycle crash

Female passenger dies after motorcycle crashes into rear of SUV

One woman is dead after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV near Whatcom Road on Friday night.

According to local videographer Kevin MacDonald, the SUV driver slowed down while travelling along South Parallel Road to look at another crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 1 and a motorcycle then crashed into the rear of the SUV.

The impact threw the driver and passenger from the motorcycle. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

As the accident occurred on First Nation land, Mission RCMP is now handling the case.

More to come.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald – WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

