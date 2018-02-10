VIDEO: Homicide investigaors probe Langley shooting (update)

Incident in Townhouse complex Friday night; vehicle fire may be connected

One man was shot Friday night in Langley Township.

Just after 9 p.m., Langley RCMP received calls of shots fired in the 8200 block of 204B St in a newly developed area of Willoughby.

They arrived to find an injured male in a townhouse complex with two gunshot wounds to the chest .

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on the victim as they were loaded into the ambulance.

The regional Integrated Homicide Investigation team has taken over the investigation and was expected to release more information later today.

About the same time, firefighters received calls for a nearby vehicle fire at 206A St. and 84B Ave nearby.

They located a fully involved Nissan Z sedan.

It appears to have been a case of a suspect vehicle being burned after the crime in order to destroy evidence and switch to a different getaway vehicle.

– with files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services