VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field

It appears at least one person may have been hurt

At least one person was injured when a single-engine airplane crashed in a Langley farm field Saturday.

Police, fire and ambulance units were called to 248 Street near 60 Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when the plane went down in what one resident of the area described as a rhubarb field where pickers were working.

The aircraft flipped when it tried to touch down on a plowed field and ended upside down on its roof.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said he took a closer look at the downed aircraft after the emergency crews left the scene and saw evidence that an occupant of the plane may have been injured.

“I saw a wee smear of blood on the seat,” the resident said.

On social media, one person said the plane “sounded really low” and then heard the neighbourhood kids yelling in surprise.

Police blocked off 248 Street to all traffic while the investigation was underway.

More to come.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP close down Clayton street for ‘unfolding investigation’

Just Posted

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

White Rock takes stock of city projects in 2017 Annual Report

Mayor expresses confidence that families will enjoy the new, revitalized amenities

Surrey RCMP close down Clayton street for ‘unfolding investigation’

Multiple RCMP vehicles on site

PHOTOS: Elgin Park Secondary hosts car show in South Surrey

Students co-ordinated event to raise money for school’s tech department

White Rock RCMP to launch CounterAttack this Canada Day weekend

Police will conduct random road check stops

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field

It appears at least one person may have been hurt

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

Most Read

l -->