Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Police choppers, dog unit help hunt down suspect in Langley City

Mounties track down fleeing man in downtown residential neighbourhoods.

A constant hum of a helicopter circling the skies over a Lower Mainland community Friday night came to an end with a man taken into police custody.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, a suspect vehicle was believed to be evading police on the Langley-Surrey border when the incident took a turn onto a residential street in the Nicomekl neighbourhood of Langley City.

The suspect car – a Dodge Charger – was tracked to 53rd Avenue just east of 200th Street where it was driven up onto a sidewalk and its occupant/s fled on foot into the downtown residential area.

With the assistance of the Air 1 helicopter and the police dog service unit, Langley RCMP on the ground took about an hour to hunt down at least one suspect. The person or persons were found just a short distance away from where the car was dumped – at 203rd Street and 54th Avenue.

It is not yet known why this vehicle and its occupant/s were wanted by police, or if it related in any way to the earlier RCMP-involved accident a few hours earlier that evening, at 200th Street and 56th Avenue.

• More to come

 

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP vehicle involved in crash in Langley City

Just Posted

Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

White Rock’s top-10 status for FOI issues ‘no surprise’ to either side

OIPC annual report flags city for number of complaints, requests for review

Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘top 10 most wanted’ auto crime suspect

Surrey resident Alexander Eaton, 25, faces six charges after April 3 arrest in Coquitlam

UPDATED: Smoke alarm helps save day for three Surrey fire victims

The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday, at 10823 140th St.

VIDEO: Police choppers, dog unit help hunt down suspect in Langley City

Mounties track down fleeing man in downtown residential neighbourhoods.

VIDEO: RCMP vehicle involved in crash in Langley City

At least two sent to hospital following Friday night collision

UPDATE: RCMP say 14 dead after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Fourteen others taken to hospital after tragic accident in Saskatchewan

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Worker dies at New Westminster truck-trailer facility, coroner investigating

Officers are investigating a death in the Queensborough neighbourhood involving a semi-truck

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

Most Read

l -->