VIDEO: Police choppers, dog unit help hunt down suspect in Langley City

Hour long search through a Langley City neighbourhood ends with an arrest. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A constant hum of a helicopter circling the skies over a Lower Mainland community Friday night came to an end with a man taken into police custody.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, a suspect vehicle was believed to be evading police on the Langley-Surrey border when the incident took a turn onto a residential street in the Nicomekl neighbourhood of Langley City.

The suspect car – a Dodge Charger – was tracked to 53rd Avenue just east of 200th Street where it was driven up onto a sidewalk and its occupant/s fled on foot into the downtown residential area.

With the assistance of the Air 1 helicopter and the police dog service unit, Langley RCMP on the ground took about an hour to hunt down at least one suspect. The person or persons were found just a short distance away from where the car was dumped – at 203rd Street and 54th Avenue.

It is not yet known why this vehicle and its occupant/s were wanted by police, or if it related in any way to the earlier RCMP-involved accident a few hours earlier that evening, at 200th Street and 56th Avenue.

