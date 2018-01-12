Surrey RCMP and fire responded to a house fire on 140th Street Friday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Police respond to afternoon fire in North Surrey

The fire was allegedly started during a domestic dispute.

Surrey RCMP and fire were at the scene of a house fire on the 11500 block of 140th Street Friday afternoon.

According to a witness, crews arrived around 3:30 p.m. and the main floor was well-involved in fire. Fire crews were able to put out the fire in about 15 to 20 minutes.

Early reports indicate all people were able to leave the building, although at least one person required an ambulance.

More to come.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
