VIDEO: RCMP vehicle involved in crash in Langley City

At least two sent to hospital following Friday night collision

At least two people were sent to hospital Friday evening after a black Mustang and beige sedan collided with an unmarked Langley RCMP vehicle at 200 Street and 56 Avenue in Langley City around 6:30 p.m.

The collision was violent enough to shear off the front of the sedan and break the rear wheel off the axle of the Mustang.

A child safety seat was also visible at the scene.

It is not believed any RCMP members were injured.

Numerous other unmarked RCMP vehicle were visible at the scene indicating an undercover team may have been actively following someone at the time of the crash.

The intersection was closed for more than an hour while RCMP investigated.

About two hours after the intersection was cleared and traffic was allowed to resume, there was a flurry of police activity a few blocks away with multiple units including several unmarked vehicles seen in the area of 53 Avenue and 200 Street.

A police dog team was searching residential yards in the area.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.

Video by

Curtis Kreklau

South Fraser News Services

Most Read

