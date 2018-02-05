VIDEO: Residents ‘learn to be neighbours’ during Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage

More than a dozen people took part in Sunday’s 16.3-km walk that stopped at various places of worship

SURREY — Organizers of this year’s Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage say they hope the event sends out a declaration of peace, understanding and co-operation between all faiths and races.

The 2018 Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage took place on Sunday, Feb. 4 with more than a dozen people taking part in the opening ceremonies at Thien Ton Buddhist Temple. Organizers picked a 16.3-km route with pit stops at various places of worship in the city. This is the third annual event and fourth such pilgrimage.

Ethan Vanderleek was one of the pilgrimage organizers.

“It’s a chance for people to meet each other across different faith and religious traditions,” Vanderleek told the Now-Leader.

The event, which is part of the United Nations World Interfaith Harmony week, was organized through the Surrey Interfaith Council and KPU Multi-Faith Centre.

Connie Waterman said the pilgrimage is an intimate way of knowing others.

“On the pilgrimage, we get a chance to walk and talk with each other and get to know each other in a personal way,” Waterman said. “We get to know about their hopes and aspirations and all this moves from the head to the heart.”

Dane Splinter said Sunday’s pilgrimage was his second. He said being welcomed at different places of worship is exciting.

“The practice of walking alongside someone else and engaging in a conversation is a way to a peaceful world,” Splinter said. “It’s learning to be neighbours. It’s important for events like this to remind us of how we make peace in the world.”



