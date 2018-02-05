The 2018 Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage took place on Sunday, Feb. 4 with more than a dozen people taking part in the opening ceremonies at Thien Ton Buddhist Temple. (Photo: Bala Yogesh)

VIDEO: Residents ‘learn to be neighbours’ during Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage

More than a dozen people took part in Sunday’s 16.3-km walk that stopped at various places of worship

SURREY — Organizers of this year’s Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage say they hope the event sends out a declaration of peace, understanding and co-operation between all faiths and races.

The 2018 Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage took place on Sunday, Feb. 4 with more than a dozen people taking part in the opening ceremonies at Thien Ton Buddhist Temple. Organizers picked a 16.3-km route with pit stops at various places of worship in the city. This is the third annual event and fourth such pilgrimage.

Ethan Vanderleek was one of the pilgrimage organizers.

“It’s a chance for people to meet each other across different faith and religious traditions,” Vanderleek told the Now-Leader.

The event, which is part of the United Nations World Interfaith Harmony week, was organized through the Surrey Interfaith Council and KPU Multi-Faith Centre.

Connie Waterman said the pilgrimage is an intimate way of knowing others.

“On the pilgrimage, we get a chance to walk and talk with each other and get to know each other in a personal way,” Waterman said. “We get to know about their hopes and aspirations and all this moves from the head to the heart.”

Dane Splinter said Sunday’s pilgrimage was his second. He said being welcomed at different places of worship is exciting.

“The practice of walking alongside someone else and engaging in a conversation is a way to a peaceful world,” Splinter said. “It’s learning to be neighbours. It’s important for events like this to remind us of how we make peace in the world.”


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter

Previous story
Ty Pozzobon Foundation continues to raise money for Canadian Rodeo sports medicine teams

Just Posted

LGBTQ-friendly Valentine’s Day dances for youth planned for Surrey nightclub

Surrey youth ages 13 to 18 welcome to attend Valentine’s Day dances at The Flamingo’s Byrd nightclub

Surrey’s Kennedy in biggest fight of UFC life in Australia this weekend

Fleetwood-based MMA athlete still undefeated in big-league action

Partial White Rock promenade closures planned

Access to pier limited during Memorial Park work on Monday

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

White Rock extreme-weather shelter had 543 visits so far this season

Shelter expected to move within two weeks

VIDEO: Residents ‘learn to be neighbours’ during Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage

More than a dozen people took part in Sunday’s 16.3-km walk that stopped at various places of worship

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Seven ways mobility pricing could work in Metro Vancouver

Independent commission maps out possible scenarios based congestion point or distance-based charges

5 to start your day

Father of Chilliwack homicide victim knew it was coming, Wilkinson leads the BC Liberals and more

Paul Simon says ‘farewell’ on concert tour that starts in Vancouver in May

Music icon ‘Homeward Bound’ on tour of North America and Europe

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Jennifer Jones takes home sixth Scotties title for Manitoba

Team Manitoba’s defeat of Team Wild Card, also from Manitoba, wraps the weeklong event in Penticton

Most Read