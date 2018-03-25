Occupants of this car were taken to hospital Sunday after the vehicle ended up on its roof in Langley. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

Vehicle occupants taken to hospital

  • Mar. 25, 2018 1:26 p.m.
  • News

Occupants of a car were taken to hospital after a car flipped over on its roof in Langley Sunday.

Just after noon, Township of Langley crews responded to a rollover in the 21500 lock of 64 Ave. in the Milner neighbourhood.

They arrived to find a white sedan had gone off the road to the right in an s-curve rolling onto its roof through a fence and up an embankment.

The occupants of the vehicle had extricated themselves prior to emergency crews arriving and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It appears the car failed to navigate the s-curve in the road going straight instead of turning.

Curtis Kreklau

South Fraser News Services

