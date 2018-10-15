The first of two fires that Surrey emergency crews battled early Monday morning, in the 12500-block of 110th Avenue. The two-storey building appears to have housed businesses. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle simultaneous blazes overnight

Residents have been displaced from both fires, says Surrey fire department

Surrey firefighters were busy overnight, battling two simultaneous fires.

While no one was hurt in the fires, residents have been displaced from both, according to the Surrey fire department.

Crews were on scene of the first blaze around 1:15 a.m., in the 12500-block of 110th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find large flames shooting from the two-storey building that appeared to house a couple businesses, including a vehicle repair shop.

A second alarm was called, bringing a total of 20 firefighters to the scene.

“It was a commercial building with some residential in it,” said Assistant Fire Chief David Burns, noting there were three residential units in the building. “So they are displaced, from one of the units. A second unit had minor damage and there was no damage to the third.”

People were inside the building at the time of the fire, said Burns, but everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

“The only concern for the fire crew was a pallet company behind it, but there was no damage to that business,” he added. “RCMP are on scene, but we have wrapped up.”

Burns said there is no suspected cause of the fire yet, but that investigators would be on scene today.

Shortly after, around 1:50 a.m., fire crews were busy battling another fire at a large home in the 2500-block of Cedar Drive in South Surrey.

A second alarm was also called to this incident, bringing more crews to the scene.

Burns said the “fairly minor” fire appears to have been started by a barbecue on the outside of the building.

“It started on the exterior wall, and extended into the inside. There is some damage to the house and people are displaced.”

No injuries were reported in this incident, either.

The cause of this fire seems “pretty straight forward,” noted Burns.

(Photos below from the second fire, at a home on Cedar Drive. Photos by Shane Mackichan)

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
2/3 of Canadians don’t know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll
Next story
Temporary access allowed for residents of landslide-threatened B.C. community

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle simultaneous blazes overnight

Residents have been displaced from both fires, says Surrey fire department

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

Three Delta organizations win Fraser Health award for seniors planning workshop

Deltassist, Ladner United Church and Delta Seniors Planning Committee were honoured for the project

‘Rock show’ held in Surrey

Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

A new poll suggests Canadians have a lot to learn about the accomplishments of some of the country’s most famous women.

5 to start your day

B.C. dad sues province over children on transit, fires in Surrey and more

Temporary access allowed for residents of landslide-threatened B.C. community

The district says areas of access to the community of about 54 homes could be expanded, depending on advice from a geotechnical engineer.

Joint inspection planned for missing journalist at Saudi Consulate

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Washington Potst reporter Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read

l -->