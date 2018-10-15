VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle simultaneous blazes overnight

Residents have been displaced from both fires, says Surrey fire department

The first of two fires that Surrey emergency crews battled early Monday morning, in the 12500-block of 110th Avenue. The two-storey building appears to have housed businesses. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey firefighters were busy overnight, battling two simultaneous fires.

While no one was hurt in the fires, residents have been displaced from both, according to the Surrey fire department.

Crews were on scene of the first blaze around 1:15 a.m., in the 12500-block of 110th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find large flames shooting from the two-storey building that appeared to house a couple businesses, including a vehicle repair shop.

A second alarm was called, bringing a total of 20 firefighters to the scene.

“It was a commercial building with some residential in it,” said Assistant Fire Chief David Burns, noting there were three residential units in the building. “So they are displaced, from one of the units. A second unit had minor damage and there was no damage to the third.”

People were inside the building at the time of the fire, said Burns, but everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

“The only concern for the fire crew was a pallet company behind it, but there was no damage to that business,” he added. “RCMP are on scene, but we have wrapped up.”

Burns said there is no suspected cause of the fire yet, but that investigators would be on scene today.

Shortly after, around 1:50 a.m., fire crews were busy battling another fire at a large home in the 2500-block of Cedar Drive in South Surrey.

A second alarm was also called to this incident, bringing more crews to the scene.

Burns said the “fairly minor” fire appears to have been started by a barbecue on the outside of the building.

“It started on the exterior wall, and extended into the inside. There is some damage to the house and people are displaced.”

No injuries were reported in this incident, either.

The cause of this fire seems “pretty straight forward,” noted Burns.

(Photos below from the second fire, at a home on Cedar Drive. Photos by Shane Mackichan)



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

