VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Just after 10 p.m. Township of Langley fire crews received multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 20600 block of 84B Ave in Willoughby.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved SUV on the side of the road.

The SUV was completely destroyed and it appears the license plates had been removed.

This is the same location that a vehicle was torched after a nearby homicide on Feb. 9.

