Police are investigating a fire that destroyed an SUV in Langley Sunday night. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Police investigating

  • Mar. 12, 2018 6:00 a.m.
  • News

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed an SUV in Langley Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m. Township of Langley fire crews received multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 20600 block of 84B Ave in Willoughby.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved SUV on the side of the road.

The SUV was completely destroyed and it appears the license plates had been removed.

This is the same location that a vehicle was torched after a nearby homicide on Feb. 9.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Surrey man identified as victim of fatal Langley shooting

– Curtis Kreklau

South Fraser News Services

