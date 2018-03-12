VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed an SUV in Langley Sunday night.
Just after 10 p.m. Township of Langley fire crews received multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 20600 block of 84B Ave in Willoughby.
Crews arrived to find a fully involved SUV on the side of the road.
The SUV was completely destroyed and it appears the license plates had been removed.
This is the same location that a vehicle was torched after a nearby homicide on Feb. 9.
– Curtis Kreklau
South Fraser News Services