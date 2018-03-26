VIDEO: Teenaged cyclist struck by Jeep

Rider, 14, was not wearing a helmet, say police

Police interview witnesses at the scene where a 14-year-old cyclist was reportedly struck on March 26. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Police are at the scene of a collision between a Jeep Patriot and a 14 year old boy riding a bicycle.

Langley RCMP were called to the scene at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The initial investigation suggests the rider crossed the street between crosswalks in the 3900 block of 200 Street and was struck by the northbound jeep.

He was not wearing a bicycle helmet.

Witnesses told The Times that the teen appeared to have been knocked unconscious, but it looked like he was coming to as paramedics loaded him into an ambulance.

The teen was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries (which are unknown at this time).

The driver of the Jeep remained at the collision scene. Speed was not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has confirmed they will be attending to assist with the investigation by the Langley Traffic Section.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.