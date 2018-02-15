VIDEO: Tourism Surrey changes name to Discover Surrey

Rebranding strategy also includes new websites and videos to showcase the city

Tourism Surrey has changed its name to Discover Surrey as part of a rebranding strategy.

The new name intends to “showcase the new identity, brand message and direction for tourism marketing in Surrey.”

“We’re proud of the vision and effort behind the Discover Surrey brand and identity, and are particularly excited about the new direction we are taking the organization,” said Discover Surrey Board President Cheryl Neathway in a release. “The city is evolving at a rapid pace and the team is ensuring that our marketing reflects this with creative and innovative initiatives.”

The organization is also launching three new websites and seven videos.

The new websites include Golf Surrey, True Surrey and their parent website, Discover Surrey.

Discover Surrey says the recently released video, titled Your Story Starts Here, “captures the spirit of the entire city of Surrey and its proud residents.”

Additional videos will showcase each of the six distinctly different neighbourhoods within the city: South Surrey, Cloverdale, Newton, North Surrey (including City Centre), Guildford and Fleetwood.

“In Surrey we’re fortunate to be endowed with a rich and eclectic mix of urban development, rural farmland, and an amazing multicultural culinary scene,” said Cathy James, Executive Director of Discover Surrey, in a release. “What really sets this city apart is the diversity and authenticity of the people who live and work here – our new brand elevates and celebrates this.”

SEE ALSO: Tourism numbers continue to climb in B.C.

Discover Surrey’s mandate is to “increase visitation, and increase spend and length of stay in the community. This is accomplished by providing information through storytelling and encouraging both residents and visitors to do the same as they discover Surrey and share their experiences.”

Fore more information visit discoversurreybc.com.