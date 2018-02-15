A screenshot of Discover Surrey’s new website.

VIDEO: Tourism Surrey changes name to Discover Surrey

Rebranding strategy also includes new websites and videos to showcase the city

Tourism Surrey has changed its name to Discover Surrey as part of a rebranding strategy.

The new name intends to “showcase the new identity, brand message and direction for tourism marketing in Surrey.”

“We’re proud of the vision and effort behind the Discover Surrey brand and identity, and are particularly excited about the new direction we are taking the organization,” said Discover Surrey Board President Cheryl Neathway in a release. “The city is evolving at a rapid pace and the team is ensuring that our marketing reflects this with creative and innovative initiatives.”

The organization is also launching three new websites and seven videos.

The new websites include Golf Surrey, True Surrey and their parent website, Discover Surrey.

Discover Surrey says the recently released video, titled Your Story Starts Here, “captures the spirit of the entire city of Surrey and its proud residents.”

Additional videos will showcase each of the six distinctly different neighbourhoods within the city: South Surrey, Cloverdale, Newton, North Surrey (including City Centre), Guildford and Fleetwood.

“In Surrey we’re fortunate to be endowed with a rich and eclectic mix of urban development, rural farmland, and an amazing multicultural culinary scene,” said Cathy James, Executive Director of Discover Surrey, in a release. “What really sets this city apart is the diversity and authenticity of the people who live and work here – our new brand elevates and celebrates this.”

SEE ALSO: Tourism numbers continue to climb in B.C.

Discover Surrey’s mandate is to “increase visitation, and increase spend and length of stay in the community. This is accomplished by providing information through storytelling and encouraging both residents and visitors to do the same as they discover Surrey and share their experiences.”

Fore more information visit discoversurreybc.com.

Previous story
TSB calls for improved safety at rail crossings after death of man in wheelchair
Next story
3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tourism Surrey changes name to Discover Surrey

Rebranding strategy also includes new websites and videos to showcase the city

Hospice groups differ on Fraser Health’s assisted-dying directive

South Surrey’s Peace Arch Hospice supports decision to allow MAiD in facility

North Delta soccer player signs NCAA deal with Simon Fraser University

North Delta Secondary’s Brandon Bassi plays for Coastal FC, and on NDSS’s senior boys basketball team

Peninsula resident calls for stronger enforcement of construction-site tidiness

White Rock, Surrey ‘looking like a dump’

Surrey RCMP anti-gang program ‘hitting home,’ cops say

Presentation about gangs and dial-a-doping, and is specifically aimed at students in Grades 6 and 7

VIDEO: Night to Shine prom in Surrey for those with special needs

Prom at Surrey’s Horizon Church drew more than 60 guests and 150 volunteers

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package

Florida teen charged with 17 murders; Trump plans address

Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

TSB calls for improved safety at rail crossings after death of man in wheelchair

The TSB is calling on federal and local authorities across the country to improve safety at railway crossings

Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener

Rene Borque and Wojtek Wolski each score twice in 5-1 win in PyeongChang

Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-1 at PyeongChang Olympics

Canadians advance to semifinals

Most Read

l -->