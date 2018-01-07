(Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Vancouver Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting sent two men to hospital.

According to police, two men in their early 20s were shot while in a parking lot of an industrial area at the corner of East Kent Avenue South near Borden Street at about 8 p.m.

Both men were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe that the shootings were targeted and that the public is not at risk.

Reports say that a burned out vehicle found in Burnaby is connected to Saturday night’s shooting but police have not yet confirmed.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police at 604-717-2541.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

