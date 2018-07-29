A truck and trailer engulfed in flames on the Coquihalla. It is believed the incident took place near the Juliet Creek Bridge exit. Screenshot from video

VIDEO: Truck and trailer engulfed in flames on Coquihalla

A truck and horse trailer in flames were seen on the Coquihalla

A truck and horse trailer were engulfed in flames and black smoke on the Coquihalla on Sunday afternoon.

A social media post shows a person leading a horse away from the fire alongside the road near the Juliet Creek Bridge exit.

The cause of the fire and if there were any injuries is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man arrested after dog, person allegedly stabbed in Vancouver

Just Posted

UPDATE: One woman dead after South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

After 30 years of volunteering in Surrey, James Good is recognized

‘I was so wonderfully surprised,’ Good said of being named Citizen of the Year

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

City unveiled new rainbow-coloured crosswalk and raised Pride flag at city hall Friday evening

VIDEO: Serious collision closes Highway 1 between Langley, Surrey for hours

Crash involved SUV and semi-truck just west of 200 Street.

Surrey’s Mackie’s Place strives for community connection

Youth drop-in centre teaches job skills

Princess Party returns to White Rock

9th annual event allows youngsters to mingle with ‘royalty’

Man arrested after dog, person allegedly stabbed in Vancouver

A man was walking down the street bleeding from his chest

VIDEO: Truck and trailer engulfed in flames on Coquihalla

A truck and horse trailer in flames were seen on the Coquihalla

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea, EU to talk auto tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada

Public visitation held for young woman killed in Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon was one of two killed when a gunman opened fire in Toronto

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

Most Read

l -->