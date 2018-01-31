Minaret at Newton’s Surrey Jamea Masjod mosque. (File photo Tom Zytaruk).

Vigil to be held for Surrey Sikh temple caretaker, victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a lone gunman opened fire at Quebec City mosque

A vigil will be held in Holland Park in Whalley Saturday afternoon to remember those killed and injured last year in the mosque shooting in Quebec City as well as a Sikh temple caretaker who was beaten to death by skinheads in Surrey 20 years ago.

Nirmal Singh Gill, 65, was killed by skinheads in January 1998, beaten to death in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh temple on Scott Road during his late night watch. Two men were sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crime while another three men got 15 years each.

A march against racism in 1998, in response to Gill’s death, drew about 2,500 participants in Whalley.

On Jan. 29, 2017, six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a lone gunman opened fire at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City, after evening prayers.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Rally outside Surrey mosque Tuesday causing stir

READ ALSO: RCMP keeping close watch on Surrey’s mosques after Quebec shootings

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted gun. His trial is set for March 26.

Imtiaz Popat, of the Coalition Against Bigotry-Pacific, said that group as well as the Pakistan Canada Association, Radical Desi and the Council of Canadian Muslims are holding the 4 p.m., Feb. 3 vigil at Holland Park, at 13428 Old Yale Rd.

“I think we need to remember what happened because also 20 years ago Nirmal Singh Gill was murdered at the Gurdwara in Surrey,” Popat told the Now-Leader. “So we’re marking the first anniverary of the Grand Mosque massacre but we’re also marking the 20th anniversary of Nirmal Singh Gill’s. It’s all connected; it has happened here, it can happen here.” He said his organization was formed about a year ago, “when the KKK literature started coming out in Abby.”

“We had Soldiers of Odin protesting outside mosques in Surrey, recently right,” he said. Last June that group caused a stir in social media after roughly a dozen people rallied on the sidewalk outside Newton’s Surrey Jamea Masjod mosque at 124th Street and 72nd Avenue. There were no arrests.

It’s the second vigil for victims of Quebec’s mosque shooting to be held at Holland Park. The first was held Feb. 3, 2017 by the Amazing Tutors Children’s Foundation.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Non-stop service from Vancouver to India will fly year-round starting in June
Next story
Worker airlifted after fall at White Rock site

Just Posted

Vigil to be held for Surrey Sikh temple caretaker, victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a lone gunman opened fire at Quebec City mosque

Cloverdale gamers to open second ‘House of Cards’ location

Card game duo want to create a community hub in their hometown of Cloverdale

Clayton resident ‘livid’ after Surrey says no to crosswalk improvement

Crosswalk already meets ‘nationally accepted criteria’: City of Surrey

UPDATE: Work begins to repair White Rock mudslide

Repair design expected to help determine cause of slope’s collapse

Surrey overdose death toll jumps to 174 in 2017

That’s up from 122 drug overdose deaths in Surrey in 2016, and 76 in 2015

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Man linked to Silver Creek farm search faces new assault charges

New charges have been laid on Curtis Sagmoen and police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

School board refuses to host meeting after anti-SOGI trustee plans to attend

Chilliwack trustee Barry Neufeld outspoken opponent of SOGI

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Revelstoke Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton helps participants with the big questions surrounding life

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

B.C. senior care improving, but most far below staffing target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care hours standard last year, up from 9%

Most Read