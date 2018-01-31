Violent crime in Surrey fell by eight per cent in 2017, police say

Stats suggest robberies were down 21 per cent, while sexual offences increased by 34 per cent

SURREY — The Surrey RCMP is reporting that violent crime went down by eight per cent in 2017, according to its most recent statistics released Wednesday.

This is comparing 2017 with 2016.

Last year there were 5,669 known violent crimes in Surrey compared to 6,189 in 2016.

By category, the was a nine per cent increase in the number of homicides — 12 in 2017 compared to 11 in 2016 — and a 29 per cent decrease in attempted murders with 15 recorded in 2017 and 21 in 2016.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP stats say criminal code offences are down 12 per cent

The number of robberies dropped by 20 per cent in 2017, to 335 from 419 in 2016. Sexual offences, notably, rose by 34 per cent in 2017 with 398 cases in 2017 compared to 296 in 2016.

Assaults in general, however, dropped by four per cent to 2,954 in 2017 from 3,089 in the previous year.

Arson was up 23 per cent, residential and business break-ins declined by 18 per cent and auto theft was down by five per cent.

More to come…



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter