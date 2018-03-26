Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Volvo Ocean Race officials say a crewman on Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag has fallen overboard in the inhospitable Southern Ocean some 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America.

Officials say the crewman, John Fisher of Britain, was wearing survival equipment when he went overboard Monday.

The team is searching for Fisher in a strong 35-knot westerly, with accompanying sea state. Water temperature is 9-degrees Celsius. Conditions are forecast to deteriorate.

Officials say that given the gale force conditions, it is not an option to divert any of the other six yachts, which are at least 200 miles east and downwind of Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, to assist in the search.

A ship some 400 nautical miles away has diverted to the scene.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax
Next story
Man arrested, RCMP officer hurt at Burnaby anti-pipeline protest

Just Posted

Head of White Rock BIA resigns, citing ‘opportunity I could not turn down’

Jennifer Brandon to leave business organization April 20

RCMP ‘may never know’ why Vancouver man drove wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Crash sent a Surrey woman to hospital

Surrey Falcons win peewee girls provincial hockey banner

In Dawson Creek, the team of preteens went undefeated in six-team tourney

Charges being considered against Langley Mountie

Investigation involved a motorcycle that crashed after evading speed trap

Boxers Punch Out Parkinson’s at Cloverdale gym

Box 2 Fit provides boxing programs, community for those with Parkinson’s disease

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Man arrested, RCMP officer hurt at Burnaby anti-pipeline protest

Mischief and resisting arrest charges are pending

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

Abigail the goat is getting used to the hustle and bustle of a Lower Mainland animal sanctuary

The goat now lives on a Langley farm with cows, chickens, pigs, dogs, and other goats.

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Ridge RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Most Read

l -->